Nippon Steel Shareholders Laud Successful U.S. Steel Acquisition

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. shareholders on Tuesday praised the Japanese steelmaker's successful acquisition of United States Steel Corp. despite initial opposition from the U.S. government, but expressed concerns about the implications of a "golden share" given to Washington.

All three company proposals including on personnel appointments were approved at Nippon Steel's shareholders meeting in Tokyo, despite a campaign by an investment fund urging shareholders to oppose the reappointment of President Tadashi Imai and Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori as directors.

The fund had taken issue with the company issuing to the U.S. government a golden share in U.S. Steel, giving it veto rights over important management matters, as part of the buyout.

A total of 1,257 people attended the meeting, around double the number of last year's meeting participants. Of the questions raised by shareholders in the one-hour, 56-minute meeting, around half were related to U.S. Steel.

A participating shareholder in his 60s lauded the company's successful takeover of the U.S. steelmaker, saying that " the penalty for an unsuccessful acquisition would have had a larger negative impact."

