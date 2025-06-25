Japan Mobility Show to Highlight Future of Mobility in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Mobility Show 2025 will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9 in Tokyo with the concept of "a unique opportunity to explore mobility's future," its organizer has said.

In an outline of the event announced Tuesday, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said that mobility products and services to be exhibited will present a vision of a society shaped by next-generation mobility in the next decade.

More than 130 companies are scheduled to participate, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., as well as seven foreign makers, such as Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. Car manufacturers will unveil prototype vehicles.

The event, to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, will also feature a business contest program for startups aimed at encouraging business creation related to mobility.

"We want to make it an established national event that satisfies all visitors," Noriya Kaihara, head of JAMA's committee for the show and Honda executive vice president, told a briefing.

