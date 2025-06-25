Fashion Show Featuring “Future Diapers” Held at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 25 (Jiji Press)--A fashion show featuring models wearing colorful and innovative “future adult diapers” was held at the World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, on Tuesday.

The show was organized by the Japan Welfare and Medical Fashion Association to address embarrassment or resistance to wearing adult diapers.

“It is a social experiment to see what will happen when diapers that are cooler than skirts or pants appear,” said Kei Hirabayashi, representative director of the association.

“We want to change the negative image of diapers,” he added.

About 30 models, including users of wheelchairs and artificial limbs, showcased various kinds of stylish diapers, including loincloths and shorts, that coordinated with clothes and shoes.

