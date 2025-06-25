NHK Suffers Loss for 2nd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, has suffered a loss for the second straight year in fiscal 2024, due chiefly to a viewer fee reduction in October 2023.

The public broadcaster said Tuesday that it posted a loss of 44.9 billion yen in the business year ended in March, with the size of the loss expanding by 31.2 billion yen from the previous year.

NHK’s operating revenue declined 6.2 pct to 612.5 billion yen. Of the total, revenue from viewer fees stood at 590.1 billion yen, down by 6.7 pct, or 42.6 billion yen, the largest decline on record.

According to the broadcaster, 77.3 pct of households that were subject to contracts with NHK paid viewer fees by the end of March, down 1.0 percentage point from a year before. The viewer fee payment rates declined in all of Japan’s 47 prefectures except Kochi.

