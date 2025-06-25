Former Land Minister Nobuteru Ishihara Leaves Politics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese land minister Nobuteru Ishihara has announced his retirement from politics.

“I’ve decided to retreat from the front line and observe politics from outside,” Ishihara, 68, said on television on Monday.

Ishihara, who lost his seat in the 2021 House of Representatives election, sought to run in the House of Councillors election next month, but he failed to secure the official endorsement of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Ishihara was first elected to the Lower House in 1990. He has since served in key government and party posts, including secretary-general of the LDP. He ran in two LDP leadership elections but was defeated both times.

