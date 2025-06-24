Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank to Repay All Remaining Public Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank expects to repay all of its remaining public funds worth 230 billion yen as early as the end of July, it was learned Tuesday.

Parent company SBI Holdings Inc., a financial giant, is expected to buy preferred shares in SBI Shinsei Bank held by such organizations as the government-affiliated Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan.

SBI Shinsei Bank, previously called Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, is the last remaining major bank that accepted public funds injected during the country's banking crisis that began in the late 1990s. The full repayment will mark the conclusion of government aid extended in response to the crisis.

Expecting the full repayment, SBI Shinsei Bank will apply for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange next month, aiming to make a stock market comeback.

The bank aims to accelerate its growth including by cooperating with regional lenders as a core entity in SBI Holdings' project to create a fourth megabank group.

