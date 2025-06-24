China Moving to Build New Structure in East China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it has confirmed moves by China to install a new structure on the western side of the Japan-China median line in the East China Sea.

The structure is believed to be a facility related to resource development.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, has protested to Chinese Embassy official Shi Yong, saying that unilateral development efforts before the border of the two neighbors’ exclusive economic zones is demarcated are extremely regrettable.

China has been accelerating resource development in the East China Sea, and 20 structures have been confirmed so far.

In June 2008, Japan and China agreed to jointly develop resources in the sea, but talks on the matter have since been suspended.

