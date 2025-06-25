Fuji Media Chief Apologizes for Scandal at Shareholders Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. President Osamu Kanemitsu apologized for the group's much-criticized handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former television star Masahiro Nakai, at the start of a general meeting of its shareholders on Wednesday.

Executive Vice President Kenji Shimizu, who is also president of the group's embattled Fuji Television Network Inc. unit, expressed his determination to reform the corporate culture and governance, and sought shareholders' support for the management's board nominees.

Fuji Media has proposed 11 board candidates, only one of whom, Shimizu, is currently on the board. The other candidates include Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co.

Meanwhile, Dalton Investments, a U.S. firm holding a 7.5 pct stake in Fuji Media, has proposed a competing slate of 12 candidates, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

Both sides have asked major shareholders and institutional investors to back their respective candidates while appealing to individual shareholders through the media.

