Japan Post Holdings Chief Apologizes for Improper Driver Checks

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japan Post Holdings Co. President Hiroya Masuda apologized at a general shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday for subsidiary Japan Post Co.'s improper alcohol and other checks on its drivers.

“We’ll make every effort to avoid disrupting mail and parcel delivery operations and causing inconvenience (to customers),” Masuda said at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by 285 shareholders, down from 336 at last year’s meeting, and lasted one hour and 45 minutes, 13 minutes longer than last year. Many shareholders urged the Japan Post group to strengthen governance.

All two management proposals were approved, including the appointment as directors of new Japan Post Holdings President Kazuyuki Negishi and new Japan Post President Shinya Koike.

After regulatory-required driver checks were found to have been conducted improperly at post offices across Japan, the transport ministry carried out a special inspection and decided to revoke Japan Post’s transport business license.

