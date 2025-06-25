Ohtani Slugs 300th Home Run in Combined Japan, U.S. Career

Newsfrom Japan

Denver, June 24 (Jiji Press)--In a major milestone, Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday hit his 300th home run in his combined professional career in Japan and the United States.

The home run, his 27th of the 2025 season, came during the sixth inning in the Dodgers' away game against the Colorado Rockies. Ohtani, who appeared in the game as the leadoff designated hitter, went one-for-five with 2 RBIs in the Dodgers' 9-7 victory.

Of his 300 career home runs, Ohtani hit 48 while playing for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan and 252 in U.S. Major League Baseball, including the latest two-run homer.

Ohtani is the third Japanese player to reach the 300-homer milestone after Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome. Matsui hit a total of 507 home runs--332 in Japan and 175 in the United States--and Fukudome 327 in total--285 in Japan and 42 in the United States.

Earlier this month, the two-way star made headlines by returning to pitching in MLB for the first time since late August 2023, following his recovery from a right elbow injury that led to surgery in September the same year.

