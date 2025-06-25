NATO Not Discussing Tokyo Office Plan: Official

Newsfrom Japan

The Hague, June 25 (Jiji Press)--NATO is not currently discussing a plan to open a liaison office in Tokyo, an organization official has told reporters at the venue of the ongoing NATO summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Japan has hoped that the liaison office would strengthen its ties with NATO, but the plan now seems to have been dropped.

The official said Tuesday that there are many other ways to strengthen Japan-NATO relations.

The liaison office plan came to light in spring 2023, and the Japanese government supported it. However, France has opposed the plan, due to concerns about a possible backlash from China. Germany has also been cautious about the plan.

