Japan May Achieve Inflation Target Sooner: BOJ Policymaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan may achieve its 2 pct inflation target earlier than expected, Bank of Japan policymaker Naoki Tamura said Wednesday.

"I believe there is a good possibility that the price stability target will be achieved earlier than expected," Tamura said in a speech in the northeastern city of Fukushima. He added that attention is "warranted on upside risks to prices."

Tamura argued that the BOJ should raise its policy interest rate in a timely and appropriate manner, adding that the central bank may have to "act decisively, despite heightened uncertainties," if upside risks to prices increase.

The BOJ currently expects the inflation target to be realized in the second half of its outlook period through fiscal 2027.

Regarding the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the BOJ Policy Board member said he does not expect them to cause a massive shock similar to the financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers or the COVID-19 crisis. He indicated that a recession can be avoided.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]