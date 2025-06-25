Japan Post Stripped of Truck Transport Biz License

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry revoked Japan Post Co.'s general truck transport business license on Wednesday, in response to the company's improper roll calls to conduct alcohol and other checks on its drivers.

Japan Post will not be allowed to operate its approximately 2,500 trucks and other vehicles for five years.

The ministry also issued a transport safety order under the truck transport business law, urging Japan Post to conduct appropriate roll calls for minivehicle drivers.

Japan Post is required to submit preventative measures by the end of July and to report on their implementation every quarter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reiko Fujita, head of the ministry's Kanto District Transport Bureau in Yokohama, met with Japan Post President Tetsuya Senda and handed a document notifying the company of the revocation.

