Japan Average Pump Price Rallies amid Middle East Tensions

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s average retail price of regular gasoline rallied this week, reflecting rising crude oil markets amid the worsening Middle East situation, an industry ministry report showed Wednesday.

The average gasoline price stood at 172.8 yen per liter as of Monday, up 1.6 yen from a week earlier, marking the first rise in nine weeks, excluding the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May, when the survey was not conducted.

To curb retail gasoline prices, the government launched a fixed-amount subsidy program in May and currently provides the upper limit of 10 yen per liter to oil wholesalers.

In light of growing tensions in the Middle East, the government will implement an additional measure on Thursday to cap the average price at around 175 yen per liter. The amount to be provided under this measure in the week through June 2 is 13.4 yen per liter.

According to the latest report, the average retail gasoline price rose in 43 of the country’s 47 prefectures, remained unchanged in one, and fell in three.

