Fuji Media Shareholders OK Management's Board Nominees

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. shareholders approved all 11 director candidates proposed by its management at a general shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all 12 board candidates put forward by Dalton Investments, a U.S. activist investor holding a 7.5 pct stake in Fuji Media, were rejected.

The Japanese media group is poised to push ahead with reforms under its new leadership after a sexual assault scandal involving former television star Masahiro Nakai exposed governance issues within the group.

Fuji Media's new 11-member board includes incoming President Kenji Shimizu, the only director to be reappointed, and Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co.

Dalton lost a proxy battle for its candidates, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

