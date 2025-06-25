Fuji Media Shareholders OK Management's Board Nominees
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. shareholders approved all 11 director candidates proposed by its management at a general shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, all 12 board candidates put forward by Dalton Investments, a U.S. activist investor holding a 7.5 pct stake in Fuji Media, were rejected.
The Japanese media group is poised to push ahead with reforms under its new leadership after a sexual assault scandal involving former television star Masahiro Nakai exposed governance issues within the group.
Fuji Media's new 11-member board includes incoming President Kenji Shimizu, the only director to be reappointed, and Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co.
Dalton lost a proxy battle for its candidates, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]