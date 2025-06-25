Princess Kako Looks Back on Visit to Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako said that she hopes Japan-Brazil ties will deepen further, following her official visit to the South American country, in a document released on Wednesday through the Imperial Household Agency.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited eight cities in Brazil from June 4 to 17 for the 130th anniversary this year of Japan-Brazil diplomatic ties.

"I hope that our friendly relations will deepen further, and I envision a future in which Japan and Brazil will continue to be close as dear friends," the princess said in the document.

Regarding Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who visited Japan as a state guest in March, Princess Kako said, "I felt very honored to meet him again."

The princess described her attendance at an event related to the anniversary as a very moving experience to look back on the bilateral relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]