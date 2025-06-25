Opposition CDP's Head Rejects Grand Coalition with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Wednesday denied the possibility of forming a grand coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We are not considering" allying with the LDP after the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Noda told media organizations including Jiji Press.

Asked about the possibility of forming a grand coalition with the LDP to realize a refundable tax credit program as proposed by the CDP, Noda said that his party would not make such a bold decision just for one policy.

The CDP regards measures against soaring prices as a key election issue, Noda said, adding that the party aims to make the LDP-Komeito ruling camp lose its Upper House majority in the election.

Noda said that seizing power by forming a coalition with other opposition parties would be difficult because extensive agreements on policies would be necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]