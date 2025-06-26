Work-Related Mental Illness Cases Hit Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of mental illness cases recognized as work-related in Japan rose by 172 from the previous year to 1,055 in fiscal 2024, exceeding 1,000 for the first time, the labor ministry said Wednesday.

The leading cause of those cases was power harassment from superiors, which accounted for 224 cases, followed by significant changes in job roles and workloads, at 119. Cases of harassment from customers totaled 108.

The number of brain and heart disease cases recognized as work-related increased by 25 to 241. Cases involving professional drivers made up about 30 pct of the total.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]