Japanese Opposition Chief Causes Stir over Remarks on Female Voters

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--English remarks made recently by Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, a Japanese opposition party, about female voters, are creating a stir.

When asked about low approval ratings for the DPFP at a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday, Tamaki said: “Our policy is good not only for men but also women. I think it’s very difficult to understand...for them.”

Kenta Izumi, former head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in a post on X on Wednesday: “No way. For any party, it would be a big mistake to blame women for its low approval ratings.”

Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, another opposition party, said in an X post that Tamaki’s remarks were “surprising” and “misogynistic.”

Tamaki said in an X post on Wednesday, “I should have used an expression like ‘it’s very difficult to deliver to them.'” He added, “I used a poor expression as I’m not skilled in English.”

