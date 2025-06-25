G-7 Ministers Vow to Sustain Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

The Hague, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, vowing to work together to sustain the halt in hostilities.

At their meeting in The Hague, the Netherlands, the G-7 ministers discussed the increasingly tense situation in the Middle East.

"It's important to uphold the ceasefire and resume dialogue," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at the meeting.

The Japanese government will "continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts," he added.

The ministers also discussed the Indo-Pacific situation, including China's increasing hegemonic moves and North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]