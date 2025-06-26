Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The pavilion of Angola reopened Thursday at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, following its closure from the day after the Expo’s opening.

Nepal is now the only one of the 158 countries and regions participating in the event whose pavilion has not opened.

The Angola Pavilion opened on April 13 but closed the next day for technical reasons. The pavilion completed the procedures needed for its reopening on Tuesday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Subcontractors engaged in the construction of the Angola Pavilion set up “victims association” over unpaid construction costs. As the involvement of a contractor without a construction license has also come to light, and the Osaka prefectural government launched an investigation, informed sources said.

