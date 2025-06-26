Japanese Climber Dies on Peru's Highest Peak

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese climber has died on Huascaran, the highest peak of Peru, a group to which she belongs said Thursday Japan time.

Chiaki Inada, a 40-year-old doctor, became unable to move due to poor health apparently caused by hypothermia near the summit of the 6,768-meter mountain.

Authorities are rushing to rescue another Japanese woman, Saki Terada, 35, who climbed the snowy mountain with Inada and has been confirmed alive.

