Fuji Media New Pres. Shimizu Backed by 82 Pct of Shareholders

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Thursday that its President Kenji Shimizu was approved as a board director with support from 82.35 pct of its shareholders at a general shareholders meeting held on Wednesday.

Shimizu will be tasked with reforming the Japanese media group, whose governance issues were exposed by a sexual assault scandal involving former television star Masahiro Nakai.

At Wednesday’s meeting, all 11 board director candidates proposed by the group’s management side, including Shimizu, were accepted with support from more than 80 pct of shareholders, while all 12 candidates put forward by Dalton Investments, a U.S. activist investor holding a 7.5 pct stake in Fuji Media, were rejected.

SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao, which Dalton Investments had proposed as an executive candidate, gained support from only 27.0 pct of shareholders.

Kitao gained the highest level of support from shareholders among the 12 candidates proposed by the U.S. fund. The other candidates were only supported by 10 to 20 pct of shareholders.

