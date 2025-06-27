Trading Firm Working to Preserve Kyoto's Traditional Crafts

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A regional trading house in the ancient western Japan city of Kyoto has been working to preserve local traditional crafts, including "raku" pottery ware and Nishijin-ori fabric, by incorporating them into building materials and interior goods.

Kyoto Amplitude Co., under the wing of local credit union Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank, offers both financial and nonfinancial support to create new demand for such crafts, aiming to boost the region's economy and ensure that the craftsmanship is passed on to the next generation.

Although Kyoto's traditional crafts are popular among visitors to Japan, overall demand for such items for daily use is on the decline due to changes in lifestyle. Furthermore, many craftspeople are struggling to find successors.

"This project is our attempt to incorporate the traditional crafts industry into modern-day business operations through ways not conceivable before," said Makoto Shirahase, head of Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank.

Kyoto Amplitude was established in July 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the financial institution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]