Nagasaki Voices Regret over Trump's Remark on Atomic Bombings

Nagasaki, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki voiced regret Thursday over U.S. President Donald Trump's linking of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"We deeply regret it if he tried to justify the dropping of the atomic bombs," Suzuki said.

But the mayor added he is not thinking of making an official protest at the moment, saying, "I don't get the exact intent" behind the remark.

On Wednesday, Trump told NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Sunday's strikes on the Iranian facilities and the atomic bombings of the two Japanese cities are "essentially the same" in that both ended war.

In Hiroshima, hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and others held a protest rally, saying that Trump justified the use of atomic bombs. Seeking apologies, they demanded that the remark be withdrawn.

