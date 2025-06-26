Japan's Ishiba to Make 1st Election Speech in Hyogo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to give his first election speech for the July 20 election for the House of Councillors in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on July 3, a government official said Thursday.

Ishiba, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to attend Japan Day events at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka that day, when the official campaign period will start for the upper chamber of parliament.

More than 10 candidates, including incumbents of the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, are expected to run in the Hyogo prefectural constituency, where three seats will be up for grabs.

In his speech, Ishiba is expected to highlight disaster reduction measures, a key issue for him, as this year marked the 30th anniversary of the Hanshin-Awaji earthquake that mainly struck Hyogo.

Through his visit to the disaster-stricken area, Ishiba apparently hopes to rally support for the ruling coalition in the very crowded constituency.

