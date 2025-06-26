S. Korea's Krafton to Acquire Japanese Ad Company ADK

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--South Korean game developer Krafton Inc. has announced a decision to acquire major Japanese advertising company ADK Holdings Inc.

Krafton will buy all shares in ADK, now held by an affiliate of U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, for some 75 billion yen.

ADK, the third-largest ad company in Japan, after Dentsu Group Inc. and Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc., is also involved in production of popular animation series including "Doraemon" and "Crayon Shin-chan."

ADK has been working on structural reform since its predecessor, Asatsu-DK Inc., went private in 2018 by coming under the wing of Bain Capital.

The buyout will "leverage the strengths and expertise" of ADK and Krafton, leading to "creative challenges and growth in the Japanese market and the global content market," ADK President and Group CEO Toshiya Oyama said.

