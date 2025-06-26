Sense of Burden behind Calls to Scrap MOF: Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--An increasing sense of being burdened in daily life appears to be a factor behind demonstrations in Japan demanding that the Ministry of Finance be scrapped, a top government spokesman said Thursday.

At a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi pointed to rising prices, especially for food, that are outpacing wage growth.

Hayashi stressed the importance of maintaining essential public services such as social security, education and national defense.

"We want to clearly explain the importance of balancing economic recovery with fiscal soundness, basing our discussions on solid data," he said.

