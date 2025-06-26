Lawmaker Hashimoto Picked to Become 1st Female JOC Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Lawmaker and former Olympian Seiko Hashimoto was elected on Thursday to the Japanese Olympic Committee's presidency, set to become the first female leader of the organization.

The 60-year-old, who was president of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021, will be on a two-year term.

At a press conference, Hashimoto said she is "deeply honored" to serve as the first female JOC leader.

"I'll buckle down and perform my duties without forgetting my original resolution," said the member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

According to the JOC, Hashimoto secured a majority of votes from its Executive Board members in a meeting Thursday, defeating two rival candidates. This is the first time the JOC president was decided by a vote since the organization became independent of the predecessor of the Japan Sport Association in 1989.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]