Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding to Make Industry Peer Subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Top Japanese shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding Co. said Thursday that it will acquire second-biggest Japan Marine United Corp. by raising its equity stake to 60 pct.

Currently, Imabari Shipbuilding holds 30 pct of JMU, while steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc. and heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. own 35 pct each.

While Imabari Shipbuilding will double its stake, the remaining two shareholders will see their ownership ratio to drop to 20 pct.

The share acquisition price was not disclosed. The deal will be completed upon regulatory approval in and outside Japan.

JMU was established in 2013 through the integration of shipbuilding operations from JFE Holdings, IHI, Kanadevia Corp., formerly called Hitachi Zosen Corp., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Imabari Shipbuilding invested in JMU in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]