Woman Convicted of Hammer Attack at Hosei Univ.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disctrict Court sentenced Friday a South Korean woman to three years in prison with a four-year suspension for attacking Hosei University students with a hammer.

According to the ruling by presiding Judge Keita Nakajima, the woman, Yoo Juhyun, 23, hit eight other students aged 19 to 22 in the head and arms with a hammer at the university's Tama campus in the Tokyo city of Machida on Jan. 10, causing them injuries that would take one to two weeks for recovery.

Nakajima said Yoo may have been bullied as she claimed during the trial but that the judge failed to confirm her allegation that attacked students had said bad things about her.

"The outcomes (of the attack) cannot be downplayed," the judge stated, suggesting that the mental damage for the students was big, after being suddenly assaulted during a class.

Nakajima determined the prison term in line with prosecutors' request but suspended the sentence on the grounds that the defendant was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder in a psychiatric evaluation conducted during investigations and that she has already reached a settlement with the victims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]