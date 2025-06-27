Japanese Woman Rescued Alive on Peru's Highest Peak

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman was rescued alive on Huascaran on Thursday after she and another were stranded on the highest peak of Peru, according to a Japanese task force.

Saki Terada was taken by helicopter to a hospital at the foot of the 6,768-meter mountain for examination. She is fully conscious but seems to have frostbite, the task force said.

The other Japanese woman, Chiaki Inada, died.

The two requested rescue while climbing Tuesday after Inada experienced symptoms believed to be caused by hypothermia. Inada was confirmed dead shortly after a rescue team arrived.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]