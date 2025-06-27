Ohtani Earns Most All-Star Votes in National League

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani earned most votes in the National League in Phase 1 of All-Star voting, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

He was named the NL team's starting designated hitter in Atlanta on July 15 with 3,967,668 votes. This will mark his fifth straight All-Star appearance.

Ohtani led his league in All-Star voting for the second time and the first since 2023, when he was on the Los Angeles Angels in the American League.

