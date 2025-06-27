Japan End-March Household Financial Assets at 2,195 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan as of the March 31 end of fiscal 2024 increased 0.3 pct from a year before to 2,195 trillion yen, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

The balance decreased, however, from a record high of 2,236 trillion yen at the end of December 2024. The drop was affected by lower domestic stock prices and a stronger yen.

Of the total, the end-March balance of shareholdings slid 3.7 pct from the end of last year to 268 trillion yen.

Investment trust funds grew 8.8 pct from a year before to 131 trillion yen due to robust trades following the popularization of the new Nippon Individual Savings Account tax exemption program for small-lot investors. Still, the balance was 4.1 pct lower than the year-end level, reflecting market weakness.

The balance of insurance policies fell 1.1 pct from last December to 411 trillion yen, because the stronger yen pushed down the value of foreign currency-denominated policies.

