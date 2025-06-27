Trump Tariffs Add to Global Uncertainties: Japan Trade Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariff policy and resulting developments worldwide have shaken the international economic order and added to uncertainties in the global economy, the Japanese government said in its annual trade report Friday.

Under the circumstances, Japan "needs to take a strategic approach," the 2025 Trade White Paper, reported to the cabinet the same day, noted, underscoring the importance of the country boosting exports and external investments for its sustainable growth.

On U.S. economic and trade policies, the report said clear relations cannot be seen between high tariffs and the Trump administration's goals including of eliminating trade deficits, bringing manufacturing back to the United States and enhancing economic security.

Repeated policy tweaks by Trump have made the global economic outlook more unpredictable than before, it also pointed out.

Discussing the U.S. trade balance, the report highlighted the situation in which the current account deficit has grown to match the level seen around when the Plaza Accord was struck in September 1985 reflecting massive deficits in goods and services trade with China and Germany.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]