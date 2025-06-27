Japan Parties Seek Measures against Election Disinformation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties on Friday asked digital platformers to take measures against disinformation, misinformation and defamation on social media ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Seven parties, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in a statement that they also ask "voters to check the sources and authenticity of information."

The statement emphasized that disinformation and misinformation "undermine the fairness and impartiality of elections." It suggested that the monetization system of social media is accelerating the spread of such information, while urging platform operators to continue efforts to improve their services in a bid to realize sound and fair elections.

The parties demanded that Japanese citizens as one promote democracy and politics, by using social media properly. They also said they would consider steps such as asking candidates to submit an oath to make efforts for their own election, in response to so-called "two-horsepower" campaigns in which one candidate runs in an election in order to help another win.

While measures against disinformation and two-horsepower elections have been considered, the parties failed to reach an agreement in time for the upcoming election for the upper chamber of parliament. The statement said that they would "continue discussions and considerations" on the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]