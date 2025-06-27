Japan Household Electricity Bills for July to Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 10 major electricity suppliers said Friday that power bills for standard households for July will fall by between 520 yen and 691 yen from the previous month.

Behind the drop is a resumption of government subsidies to cut electricity costs from July to September, when the use of air conditioners spikes.

Falls in prices of liquefied natural gas, which is used as fuel for thermal power, will also contribute to the decline in electricity bills.

The subsidies will be 2 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed in July and September and 2.4 yen per kilowatt-hour in August.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Kansai Electric Power Co. define a standard household as one consuming 260 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month. Given that, the subsidies alone are seen pushing down the bills for such households for July by 520 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]