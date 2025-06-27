Japan to Provide Defense Aid to 8 Countries in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide eight countries with free defense equipment in fiscal 2025 under its official security assistance program, Foreign Ministry sources said Friday.

The eight nations are Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Tonga, according to the sources. Tokyo will sign documents on the defense aid with the countries starting this autumn.

The number of recipient countries will double from four in fiscal 2024. Behind the increase are China's recent assertive actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and its moves to increase its influence in Pacific island nations, such as concluding a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2022.

Specifically, Japan will consider providing the eight countries with drones for surveillance and transportation, heavy machinery for disaster relief, and large warships, according to the sources.

Japan launched the OSA program in fiscal 2023, on top its long-standing official development assistance system, which focuses on aid in nonmilitary areas. The OSA scheme is designed to strengthen the security and deterrence capabilities of like-minded countries that share values such as the rule of law with Japan.

