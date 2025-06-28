Japanese P-1 Patrol Aircraft Underused: Board of Audit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 aircraft, the first domestic patrol aircraft, is underused mainly due to engine corrosion and problems with electronic devices, the government's Board of Audit has said.

Reporting the outcome of its probe into the matter Friday, the board called for making the maximum use of knowledge gained from past malfunctions and conducting appropriate tests to improve the performance of the aircraft.

The board stopped short of disclosing details of the low operational status, such as the number of aircraft active at present, citing national security concerns.

The importance of monitoring submarines and military vessels in waters around Japan is increasing, especially after the recent close encounter incidents between Japanese patrol and Chinese military aircraft

On June 7, a fighter jet based on a Chinese aircraft carrier made a dangerously close approach to an MSDF P-3C patrol aircraft monitoring the ship in the Pacific Ocean. A similar incident happened the next day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]