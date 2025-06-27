Japan Holds 1st Auction for Imported Tariff-Free Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry on Friday held the first round of annual auctions earlier than usual for rice imported tariff-free under a minimum market access agreement, as part of efforts to stabilize rice prices.

The country imports up to 100,000 tons of rice per year as a staple food under the agreement, which is sold to businesses through several rounds of auctions.

This year's first auction took place about three months earlier than usual.

Participants offered to buy a total of 81,853 tons of imported rice, against 30,000 tons put up in the day's auction. All 30,000 tons was sold, with delivery possible as soon as late September.

There have been calls from businesses, especially restaurants that use imported rice, for moving forward the auctions.

