Japan Aims to Complete Yonaguni Evacuation Shelter in 2028

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that the construction of an evacuation shelter on the westernmost island of Yonaguni will start next fiscal year, with the completion expected for around spring 2028.

The schedule is included in a report on progress over the construction of such shelters in five municipalities covering Okinawa Prefecture's Sakishima Islands including Yonaguni.

Japan started the project bearing in mind a possible contingency in the Nansei southwestern island region, which includes the Sakishima chain and stretches from Kagoshima Prefecture to Okinawa.

Underground shelters will be built in the five municipalities to accommodate local residents for about two weeks in the event of an invasion or a missile attack by an enemy country.

The town of Yonaguni will build a shelter on the underground level of a new town office complex that will be capable of holding about 200 people.

