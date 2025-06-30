2025 Polls: Komeito Aims to Keep 14 Upper House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Komeito aims to retain its 14 contested seats in the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, on July 20, Tetsuo Saito, leader of the junior partner in Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition, said in a recent interview.

Saito stressed the importance of maintaining the current ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito after the Upper House election. "Maintaining the stable LDP-Komeito administration will give (Japan) the strength to survive in a turbulent international situation," he said.

He said that he thinks highly of the Ishiba administration for sincerely promoting discussions with opposition parties. "We will firmly support the Ishiba administration," he said.

Komeito's role in the coalition government is to give it the public's perspectives, Saito said, noting that the reduced consumption tax rate of 8 pct on food was realized because Komeito persuaded the LDP.

Saito said that the key for the Upper House election will be measures to counter high prices. "We'll promise to build an economy and social security system that can overcome high prices," he said.

