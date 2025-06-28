ICC Pres. Akane Criticizes U.S. Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions against the Hague-based court.

"The sanctions have had impacts on third countries, and they violate international law," she told Japanese media outlets online Friday.

"The ICC system based on the rule of law, which the international community has developed over the years, could collapse" if the sanctions continue, she added.

The ICC had launched an official investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. service members in Afghanistan. The court also issued arrest warrants, including for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These actions angered the United States, which is not an ICC member.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]