Japan's Suntory to Resume Fuji TV Commercials in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings Ltd. will resume running commercials through Fuji Television Network Inc. in July after pulling them from the broadcaster in January, it was learned Friday.

Many sponsors, including Suntory, stopped running their ads on Fuji TV, in opposition to the broadcaster's poor handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

Hoping to restore their trust, Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu announced a reform plan including preventive measures.

He will also play the leading role in the new management of Fuji Media Holdings Inc. as new president of the parent of Fuji TV. The new management was launched with approval of shareholders Wednesday.

Informed sources said that Suntory Holdings decided the ad resumption as it appreciates to some extent the media group's reform plan and the new Fuji Media management, which will implement the plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]