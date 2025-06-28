Japan, U.S. to Continue Tariff Talks as July Deadline Nears

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday, agreeing to continue negotiations to reach a deal that serves the national interests of both sides.

Their meeting, which preceded the July 9 expiration of a suspension of the additional U.S. reciprocal tariffs, marked the seventh round of bilateral ministerial talks on high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Through his repeated visits to the United States, Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, has been urging the U.S. side to review the Trump tariffs.

Japan released a statement that the two sides had "a fruitful discussion." But it is unlikely that they filled their gap over key issues including automotive tariffs on imports from Japan.

During Friday's 65-minute meeting, Akazawa and Lutnick discussed bilateral trade expansion, nontariff barriers and cooperation in economic security.

