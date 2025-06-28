Japan Private-Sector Rice Imports Surging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector rice imports to Japan are soaring as domestic rice prices remain high, apparently for use in "bento" boxed meals and household consumption.

According to trade statistics released by the Finance Ministry on Friday, 10,607 tons of rice was imported by private-sector companies in May, about 125 times the monthly average for last year.

"If we leave the surging rice prices as they are, (rice imports) may grow further," agriculture minister Shinjio Koizumi said Friday.

The government imports an annual 770,000 tons of rice free of tariffs under its minimum market access obligation agreed with trading partners.

Meanwhile, private companies can import rice if they pay a tariff of 341 yen per kilogram.

