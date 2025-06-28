All 4 Pandas at Western Japan Zoo Leave for China

Newsfrom Japan

Shirahama, Wakayama Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--All four giant pandas at a zoo in the Adventure World amusement park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, left for China on Saturday morning.

The four females were in good health and behaved largely as usual, while they looked a little confused by unusual surroundings, according to a zookeeper.

At 8:45 a.m., two trucks carrying 24-year-old Rauhin and her three daughters--Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4--left the leisure facility.

A crowd of fans gathered around the zoo to see them off, taking photographs with their smartphones and waving their hands. Some people were crying.

At Adventure World, 17 pandas were born. The first one was Rauhin, born in 2000.

