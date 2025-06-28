Japan LDP Holds Key Meeting Ahead of Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting of key officials Saturday to prepare for the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"It is the LDP that bears responsibility for how to steer the country," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the meeting of secretaries-general of regional chapters. Other participants included party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and Vice President Yoshihide Suga, former prime minister.

Ishiba said he will ask for voter support for the continuance of the ruling coalition with Komeito and called for unity among LDP members.

He aims to win at least 50 seats in the Upper House election so that the coalition can remain a majority force in the chamber with at least 125 seats, including those not to be contested this time.

Ishiba, the LDP's president, reiterated his promise to realize a wage increase outpacing price rises, with measures against the persisting inflation viewed as the biggest election issue.

