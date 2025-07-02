2025 POLLS: JCP Chief Vows Reform for Consumption Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Communist Party chief Tomoko Tamura has vowed to achieve a consumption tax cut through drastic tax reform.

Taxes have "an income redistribution function," Tamura said in a recent interview ahead of the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"We believe that taxes should be imposed on income and profits, and that the consumption tax itself should be scrapped," she said.

"It's natural for us to urge for a consumption tax cut in conjunction with tax reform, since financial resources would inevitably be generated (through such efforts)," she added.

Tamura "welcomes" similar pledges from other opposition parties to cut the consumption tax rate for the upcoming election.

