2025 POLLS: Reiwa Shinsengumi Targets LDP, CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Small political party Reiwa Shinsengumi takes aim at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

In a recent interview, Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto criticized moves by the CDP in the previous parliament session that ended last month, as the opposition party failed to demand a consumption tax reduction.

"Japan can't be rebuilt as long as lawmakers from the former Democratic Party of Japan hold the largest number of opposition seats," he said. The CDP was created by former DPJ members.

"We must drive them out," along with the administration of the LDP, Yamamoto emphasized.

Asked whether his party will work with other opposition groups in the election, Yamamoto asked, "What on earth would we cooperate with them on?"

